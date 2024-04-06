Demolition of Leaning Building in Taiwan Halted Due to Aftershocks

The demolition of a building in Taiwan that was leaning precariously after an earthquake has been halted due to aftershocks. The red building, about 10 storeys tall, became a symbol of the magnitude 7.

4 earthquake that hit Hualien. Over 400 people are still stranded in areas affected by the quake.

