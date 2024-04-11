Demolition Begins on Glasgow's India Buildings

The demolition of Glasgow ’s famous India Buildings has officially begun. The building was approved for demolition after significant structural damage was observed. The collapse of the roof and movement in the front facade led to the closure of Bridge Street and the evacuation of nearby residents. The building has continued to collapse, with further movement and falling debris. Demolition work started on April 10, with workers using equipment to knock into the building.

The duration of the demolition is currently unknown

