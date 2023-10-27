Democratic congressman challenges Biden for presidential nomination

A Democratic congressman from Minnesota has announced he is challenging Joe Biden for the party’s presidential nomination.

While Mr Phillips is highly unlikely to beat Mr Biden, a run would offer a symbolic challenge to national Democrats trying to project the idea that there is no reason to doubt the president’s electability — even as many Americans question whether the 80-year-old should serve another term.

“The stakes of next year’s election could not be higher for the American people, and the campaign is hard at work mobilising the winning coalition that President Biden can uniquely bring together to once again beat the MAGA Republicans next November,” Mr Munoz said, referring to Trump’s ”Make America Great Again” movement. headtopics.com

Moments before Mr Phillips even announced, Minnesota Democratic governor Tim Walz sent a Biden re-election campaign fundraising email titled “Minnesotans love Joe Biden” and took an indirect swipe at the congressman, writing that some of his state’s residents sometimes “make political side shows for themselves”,

Maine gunman who killed 18 'still at large and could be planning another attack', as police raid family homeUS strikes Iran-linked sites in Syria in retaliation for attacks on US troops 'All Hamas fighters are doomed' vows Benjamin Netanyahu as he promises Israel is preparing ground invasion of Gaza headtopics.com

Read more:

LBC »

Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips Will Challenge Joe Biden For Democratic NominationDaniel Marans reports on the politics of the Democratic Party and progressive movements. Read more ⮕

Why Dean Phillips, an Obscure Democratic Congressman, Is Running Against Joe BidenRep. Dean Phillips, a Minnesota Democrat, appears on 'Meet the Press' on Aug. 13, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Read more ⮕

Biden faces primary bid from Dean Phillips, who says Dems need to focus on futureFor months, Dean Phillips has been calling for a Democratic primary challenge to President Joe Biden. He's drawn no public interest from governors, lawmakers,… Read more ⮕

Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips Announces Primary Challenge Against President Biden, Saying Democrats Must Focus on FutureDean Phillips leaves the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Feb. 2, 2023. Read more ⮕

Democratic congressman challenges Biden for presidential nominationDean Phillips says the party needs younger voices to avoid a nightmare scenario where Donald Trump is re-elected next autumn. Read more ⮕

Democratic congressman challenges Biden for presidential nominationDean Phillips says the party needs younger voices to avoid a nightmare scenario where Donald Trump is re-elected next autumn. Read more ⮕