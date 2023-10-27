Democratic congressman challenges Biden for presidential nomination

A Democratic congressman from Minnesota has announced he is challenging Joe Biden for the party’s presidential nomination.
Mr Phillips, one of Congress’s wealthiest members, has been effusive in his praise for Mr Biden but also says their party needs younger voices to avoid a nightmare scenario where Donald Trump is re-elected next autumn.
In a campaign video posted online, Mr Phillips promises to traipse through the snow to greet voters and “fix the economy”, a swipe at Mr Biden who has made employment and GDP growth a key part of a re-election bid built around the slogan “Bidenomics”. headtopics.com
“The stakes of next year’s election could not be higher for the American people, and the campaign is hard at work mobilising the winning coalition that President Biden can uniquely bring together to once again beat the MAGA Republicans next November,” Mr Munoz said, referring to Trump’s ”Make America Great Again” movement.
And, though Mr Biden will not officially run in New Hampshire’s primary and will be requiring a write-in campaign. the president is planning to head next week to Mr Phillips’ home state for an official event and fundraiser. headtopics.com
Indeed, Mr Biden has long cast himself as uniquely qualified to beat Mr Trump again after his 2020 win, and top Democrats have lined up behind him while also positioning themselves for a future primary run.