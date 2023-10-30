Delivery driver filmed women undressing and broke into home

An obsessed delivery driver stalked and filmed women as they undressed and broke into a woman's home to rummage through her underwear. Persistent stalker Stanislaw Filipiak put his hands through a woman's bathroom window while she showered and entered her home while she was on holiday.

He had rifled through her underwear drawer and taken images of her expired passport, Facebook account log-in details, and other sensitive password information which was held on an iPad. Filipiak, who was working as a fast food delivery driver, committed his crimes between January 3 and February 5 this year.After a police investigation, detectives arrested Filipiak and seized two mobile phones from him.

Filipiak, formerly of Victoria Road, Netherfield, was first arrested on February 24, after he was identified on doorbell camera footage loitering outside addresses, looking through windows and trying front door handles. He was also found to have a thick rubber cosh in his backpack and was further arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon. headtopics.com

Filipiak was further arrested in relation to the evidence found on his electronic devices and subsequently charged. Other material and items were found when officers searched his home, including rope and a blindfold, which the judge said were ‘a very real concern’ in context with the case.

He was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register indefinitely and made subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and restraining order. Sentencing Filipiak, Judge Michael Auty KC said he had "grave concerns" as to why he had been carrying the cosh, against the background of his persistent offending over several months, and that the internet searches he had carried out were "deeply disturbing". headtopics.com

