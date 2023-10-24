Delivering Advanced AFM Solutions for the Semiconductor Industry

Nanosurf is a leading provider of innovative atomic force microscope (AFM) measurement equipment. This article discusses delivering advanced, cleanroom-compliant, automated AFM solutions for the semiconductor industry – focusing specifically on the design challenges and solutions. Nanosurf's AFM machines can accommodate large, non-planar samples while still providing complete sample coverage. Historically, AFM systems could only handle small samples due to stability and noise level issues.

