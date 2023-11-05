Delicious Christmas Seafood Platter

I was lucky enough to sample the Christmas Seafood Platter, which serves four, and as a big fish lover it was some of the best I had tasted. Nothing says Christmas like an elegant seafood platter and this show-stopper option offers the ultimate festive feast. Cornish crab takes centre stage – delicious. A spokesman said: “We believe that it's the best crab in the world, enjoy eating alongside Rick’s smoked salmon, cooked prawns, Aioli and Marie rose sauce. A real hands-on feast.

” The prawns were HUGE, meaty and so very tasty, all enhanced with the sauces and citrus. There is a vast of array of platters, hampers, as well as individual treats to choose from, as well as some cooking suggestions from the culinary mastermind himself to get you started. My delivery arrived well packed and surrounded by cooling packs to ensure it came in perfect condition. From Cornwall to my Yorkshire plate – who would have thought it!? You'll find something to bring a smile to the face of everyone on your list and don’t miss out, order by midnight on Tuesday 19th December, for Christmas delivery. Orders after this date will arrive from December 29th onwards. Visit https://shop.rickstein.com to find out more of what it is on offer

