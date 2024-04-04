Deli owner fined £2,000 for pest infestation in Salford

A deli owner in Salford has been fined after the business was found to be infested with pests. Mr David Aubrey Weisz - the sole operator of Dovid's Deli - was forced to pay nearly £2,000 after failing to stop pests entering the building or having adequate procedures to control them, and failing to keep the premises clean. He pleaded guilty to three food hygiene offences at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on November 3 last year.
READ MORE: New 18-storey tower block approved in Salford despite 'no support' from community He was fined £333 by the District Judge, with a victim surcharge of £133, and £1,500 in costs. Visits from officers from Salford council's Environmental Health Team took place between May 2022 and January 2023, and found a 'widespread infestation' on the premises. The problem was 'exacerbated by poor cleaning and several potential pest entry points.' The owner agreed to close the business immediately during the first visit from council staf
Deli Owner Fined Pest Infestation Salford
