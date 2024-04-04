Deli owner fined £2,000 for pest infestation in Salford

A deli owner in Salford has been fined after the business was found to be infested with pests. Mr David Aubrey Weisz - the sole operator of Dovid's Deli - was forced to pay nearly £2,000 after failing to stop pests entering the building or having adequate procedures to control them, and failing to keep the premises clean. He pleaded guilty to three food hygiene offences at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on November 3 last year.

READ MORE: New 18-storey tower block approved in Salford despite 'no support' from community He was fined £333 by the District Judge, with a victim surcharge of £133, and £1,500 in costs. Visits from officers from Salford council's Environmental Health Team took place between May 2022 and January 2023, and found a 'widespread infestation' on the premises. The problem was 'exacerbated by poor cleaning and several potential pest entry points.' The owner agreed to close the business immediately during the first visit from council staf

Deli Owner Fined Pest Infestation Salford

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Salford deli owner fined after 'widespread' pest infestation found at premisesHe agreed to close the business immediately after a visit from officers

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Bradley Lowery's dad suffers life-changing injuries in horror work accidentA Bolton company has been fined £40,000 after the incident in Salford

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

E-scooter trial extended for another two years in SalfordNearly one million trips have been taken using e-scooters in the city

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

New bike trail launched in Manchester and Salford - but with an unusual featureThe route stops off at several 'tranquil' greenspaces along the way, although they may surprise you

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Police search for weapons in Salford parkParents express fear and relief as police search for guns and grenades in a park in Salford, but find no weapons.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

'Guns and grenades' Salford search update after people asked to leave homesA large cordon was in put place around some playing fields

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »