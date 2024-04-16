Dele provides update on his recovery and return to the pitch

Dele says he is 'doing really well' and 'can see the light' as he closes on a return to the pitch. The 28-year-old has not played since February last year, when he was replaced at half-time in Besiktas' 0-0 draw with Antalyaspor. In July, Dele spoke to Gary Neville on The Overlap and revealed he had voluntarily spent six weeks in rehab in the USA to help deal with an addiction to sleeping tablets, as well as trauma stemming from sexual abuse he suffered as a child.

' 'Response to interview was overwhelming'Dele's emotional interview last summer prompted an outpouring of support for the former MK Dons and Tottenham midfielder, and he admitted he was surprised at the reaction he received. 'I had to do it for my reasons but when I did the interview, I said that to help one person was all I needed,' Dele explained. 'The help and support was overwhelming.

