Delays in New Pay Rates for State Pension and Benefits

The new pay rates for people on State Pension , PIP , Universal Credit and other benefits that were due this month have been delayed. Millions of older people on the State Pension will see their payments go up by 8.5 per cent next week, while those on benefits can look forward to a 6.7 per cent increase. However, many might not know that the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) will start the annual uprating on two different dates.
The new HMRC payment rates for 2024/25 will kick off from Saturday, April 6, while DWP rates will start on Monday, April 8. People who claim devolved payments from Social Security Scotland saw their rates go up by 6.7 per cent on April 1. While the uprating will help boost household incomes during the ongoing cost of living crisis, it's important to remember that the full increase might not be seen until early May, or at least until one payment cycle has passe
