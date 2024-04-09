Delays Expected for Two Lifeline Ferries in Scotland

Delays to two lifeline ferries could be announced in an update next week, Scotland ’s Wellbeing Economy Secretary has said, as the second vessel was launched. The Glen Rosa – being built at Ferguson Marine in Port Glasgow – was launched from the publicly-owned yard on Tuesday, but faces more than a year of work before it can be delivered and finally carry passengers on the Clyde and Hebrides network.
While there is a target delivery of September next year, the yard’s former chief executive David Tydeman “intimated” further delays to the already years-late and over-budget ferries, before he was sacked for performance-related reasons.Asked about potential delays – which would also likely lead to further cost increases – Mairi McAllan told the PA news agency she expected an update from the board next week. “In respect to the potential delays, the new management team were clear to me that they wanted to interrogate some of what was underpinning that,” she said.John Petticrew was promoted to the role of interim chief executive following Mr Tydeman’s dismissal, having previously served as a non-executive director at the yard. Ms McAllan added: “When you’re a new chief executive officer, with the responsibilities that holds – you want the time to interrogate the underpinnings of the potential delay.”Mr Petticrew – conceding he was giving a “non-answer” – said he had not finished his review and could not comment on the potential delay
Scotland Lifeline Ferries Delays Shipyard Glen Rosa Clyde And Hebrides Network
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Met Office issues warnings as heavy rain expected to hit ScotlandMeteorologist warned of downpours leading to disruption in parts of the country on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »