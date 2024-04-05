Deichmann announces opening date for first store in Northern Ireland

A new retailer, Deichmann , is opening its first store in Northern Ireland at Belfast city centre's newest retail development, The Keep . The 8,500 sq ft store has undergone a £975,000 investment and will create 20 new jobs.

To celebrate the opening, customers will be offered 50% off selected lines. The store opening will be celebrated with in-store giveaways, offers, and family fun activities.

Deichmann Retailer Store Northern Ireland Belfast The Keep Investment Jobs Opening Offers

