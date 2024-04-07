Defensive Concerns for Manchester United

United centre halves are dropping like flies again and they have a Fish - Will - out on loan at Hibernian. Willy Kambwala is poised to start with Harry Maguire if 30-somethings Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans are unable to recover in time after their enforced withdrawals at Chelsea. Like Lisandro Martinez, both were rushed back in desperate circumstances and United's defence could look desperate today.
Kambwala has been with the first team for four months now and was named on the bench for the first time at Anfield in December. Today he could start in what would be the 26th different back four United have fielded this seaso
Manchester United's Defensive Struggles ContinueManchester United's defense has been leaking goals in recent matches, with the team conceding a high number of shots. The last time they conceded fewer than 16 shots was in a game against Wigan Athletic in 2024. The team's ever-changing backline due to injuries has been a major factor in their defensive struggles.
Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans boost Manchester United amid defensive crisisVictor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are all absent.
