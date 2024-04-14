Dee-Dee's Troubles in Roy Cropper's Court Case

Dee-Dee tries her hardest to get Roy free Roy Cropper ’s court case lands solicitor Dee-Dee Bailey in serious trouble in Coronation Street next week. The legal high flyer dealt a devastating blow earlier this week when she revealed that the legendary café owner had been charged with the murder of troubled teen Lauren Bolton and refused bail.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Up Next Joel finds out that Dee-Dee is being harassed Next week, things go from bad to worse when the barrister paints Roy as a violet man with a history of offences under his belt, mentioning the time he assaulted Gary Windass and abducted Wayne Hayes . Nina Lucas is handed a letter and struggles to fight back tears as it becomes evident her uncle is convinced he’s going to prison.

Coronation Street Court Case Murder Solicitor Roy Cropper Dee-Dee Bailey Lauren Bolton

