A 69-year-old Perthshire charity chief fought against sleep deprivation and altitude sickness to celebrate his birthday on the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro as part of an epic £200,000 fundraising trek.

Bob Ockenden and son Isaac (28) took in the breathtaking view at the top of Africa’s highest point on October 13. The fundraiser is in aid of Teen Ranch Scotland, which has centres located around the world including France, Poland, Romania, Zambia, Nepal, Kenya and Australia.

Bob helped create the Scotland hub – based in Ballindean House near Inchture – after moving over from Sydney 40 years ago and is the current director there. The interdenominational Christian youth activity centre is volunteer-run and can accommodate up to 68 campers between the ages of 10 and 17.Bob, who returned to Scotland on October 17, spoke to the PA about his unforgettable experience at 5895 metres above sea level. headtopics.com

“I’m still feeling tired,” he said. “But we got up there for my birthday. It was a great achievement. “For us it was a slow and steady climb for six days to get to the top and then one-and-a-half days to get back down again.“Isaac suffered from altitude sickness at about 400 metres from the highest point.“But we all made a pact that at least one of us would go up to the top if the others could not.”

The duo were joined by fellow fundraisers Mark and Zac Sutherland as well as 21 local porters, including guides, cooks and medical staff.“On the second last night we were woken up at 11pm and we started to climb to the peak at midnight,” Bob explained.“It was minus four or five degrees, so not brutally cold.“The weather was absolutely beautiful and it was blue skies all the way up.“It was absolutely great. headtopics.com

