Dedicate a View to Support the National Trust for Scotland

There’s now a unique way to support the National Trust for Scotland that means you can remember a loved one through Scotland’s historic and breathtaking views. Scotland’s largest conservation charity has launched Dedicate a View, and by making a donation you’ll not only be helping to preserve the legacy of family members and friends, and caring for a place that may have been special to them, you’ll also be helping to protect the country’s landscapes for generations to come.

There are currently six wonderful views that can be dedicated. They have been chosen because they capture the diversity of Scotland’s most treasured places, encompassing rolling moorlands, rugged mountains, windswept islands and spectacular walled gardens. Among them are a breathtaking vista of Buachaille Etive Mòr in Glencoe, and Village Bay on Hirta, St Kilda – a dual UNESCO World Heritage Site and home to the most important seabird breeding colonies in northwest Europ

