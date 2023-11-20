Declan Rice Compared Unfavorably to Granit Xhaka

Declan Rice is not as good as Granit Xhaka, apparently. Seems odd but it’s the interlull so people are writing some right sh*t.The interlull brings challenges to those of us who write football content for our pennies but what kind of a weird flex is this fromand yet Anthony Chapman (if he exists) came to work on Sunday and decided to compare Rice unfavourably with Granit Xhaka, presumably for sh*ts, giggles and clicks.

So in what ways has Xhaka done BETTER at Bayer Leverkusen than a player who has absolutely been a success at Arsenal? What are these ‘shock stats’ as REVEALED by The Sun? Despite playing less total minutes than Rice, the Swiss ace is actually present for MORE minutes per game on average. Shock stats show Xhaka plays around 88 minutes per game for Leverkusen, with Rice on the pitch for an average of 85 minutes. So Xhaka has done BETTER than Rice because the latter had to go off at half-time of the 2-2 draw with Tottenham because of a back spasm. We presume he is suitably embarrasse





