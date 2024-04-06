Declan McKenna transforms into a star at Manchester gig

On a stage decorated with all the works - an artificial mountainscape, mist machine, confetti canon - indie icon Declan McKenna entered like a sheepish school boy making his debut in the school play. But over the course of a two-hour set at Manchester’s O2 Apollo on Friday night (6 April) he seemed to metamorphose in front of the audience’s eyes from shy, witty lyricist to the LA-primed star he has become. The Manchester performance was the tenth gig on McKenna’s whistle-stop tour of the UK.

The tour is showcasing his latest LP, ‘What Happened to the Beach?’, which the artist produced under his own ‘Tomplicated Records’ label with producer Gianluca Buccellati. A departure from the gentle social commentary paired with David Bowie-inspired riffs that characterised his earlier hits, his latest release is playful, light-hearted, full of “weird or wonky sounds”, according to McKenn

Declan Mckenna Manchester Gig Indie Music 'What Happened To The Beach?' Music Tour

