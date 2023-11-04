Decision time for Phillips Manchester City have played three games since Kalvin Phillips said he wanted minutes in order to make Euro 2024, and the former Leeds star has managed just seven. There have been no starts, and just one appearance - off the bench at Young Boys in the 89th minute. There may well be some dead rubbers in the Champions League coming up where Phillips can start, but the next two home games feel like matches that could make up the player's mind for good

. If he can't make the XI for either Bournemouth or Young Boys at home, the 27-year-old needs to get a January move lined up immediately. Pep Guardiola does not like leaving Phillips out, but the blunt reality is that he has better options that he picks ahead of him. Those now include Rico Lewis - picked at Arsenal ahead of him - while summer signings Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes have both jumped ahead. ALSO READ: Everything Pep said ahead of Bournemouth fixture ALSO READ: How City should line up vs Bournemouth A lot can change in the two months before the window opens, but if Phillips can't start either of these two upcoming home games it is unlikely his situation can be transformed. City chasing records Whisper it, but City have the potential to end 2023 with a perfect record at the Etihad. They have played 21 matches at their home ground since New Year's Day and emerged victorious in every on

