Decaying body found in caravan believed to be missing sex offender wanted for questioning over girlfriend's murder

A decaying body found in a remote caravan is believed to be that of a missing sex offender wanted for questioning over his girlfriend's murder , police said today. Richard Scatchard , 70, from Minehead , Somerset , went missing after 61-year-old Kelly Faiers was found dead in his home on October 15 last year. Officers had arrived at the house to interview the convicted criminal but he fled from under their noses, sparking a manhunt that has lasted more than six months.

A member of the public called police to report the discovery of a man's body inside a caravan near Cleeve Hill in Watchet, just after 2pm on April 4. The formal identification process has not yet been completed but police suspect the man is likely to be Scatchar

