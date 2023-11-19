Debunking Food and Drink Myths: Separating Fact from Fiction

For generations, wine drinkers have held on to the theory that a daily glass of red is good for the heart. But a recent study concluded that the drink is not associated with any health benefits. That left people questioning just how many of those long-established food and drink adages are actually true. Some food myths are just plain silly. No, eating the crusts of your bread won’t make your hair curly. And carrots won’t give you superhero night vision. But others still leave people confused.

Should you really starve a fever? Can cranberry juice actually cure UTIs? Nutrition is still a relatively new form of science. Eating well and moving regularly is the key to any good lifestyle





🏆 11. OK_Magazine » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Biggest Food Myths On Social Media That Annoy Nutrition Science ExpertsRohina Katoch Sehra cares about the politics of style and beauty. She writes to amplify the voices of the people, movements and businesses that matter. She lives in New Delhi, India with her husband and dog- son Obi Wan. Reach her at rohina.katochgmail.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 11. / 83,72 Read more »

16 food and drink options we're loving right nowFrom Wagamama to Maitre Choux, here are the new food and drink launches you need to know

Source: hellomag - 🏆 11. / 83,72 Read more »

Liverpool's town within a town where everyone knows each otherOne city centre area has much to offer with its food, drink and culture

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 11. / 83,72 Read more »

Festive fun and delicious food and drink awaits at Macdonald Hotels & ResortsGet your party nights and Christmas dinners in the diary with Macdonald Hotels & Resorts at spectacular venues across Scotland

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 11. / 83,72 Read more »

Glasgow travel guide shared by The New York Times including food and drink spotsThe New York Times has featured Glasgow in the latest edition of its 36 Hours column, detailing some of the best things to see and do in the city across three days.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 11. / 83,72 Read more »

Brothers with a passion for local food and drink open neighbourhood kitchen and barAfter nine years of running The Olive Tree, brothers Sam and Mike Bevans have now opened Bevans Neighbourhood Kitchen and Bar.

Source: shropshirelive - 🏆 11. / 83,72 Read more »