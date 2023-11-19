Debunking Food and Drink Myths: Is Red Wine Really Good for the Heart?

For generations, wine drinkers have held on to the theory that a daily glass of red is good for the heart. But a recent study concluded that the drink is not associated with any health benefits. That left people questioning just how many of those long-established food and drink adages are actually true. Some food myths are just plain silly. But others still leave people confused.

Nigel Denby, a registered dietician, explains that nutrition is still a relatively new form of science and that eating well and moving regularly is the key to any good lifestyle





🏆 11. OK_Magazine » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Debunking Food and Drink Myths: Separating Fact from FictionA recent study challenges the belief that a daily glass of red wine is good for the heart, leaving people questioning the validity of other food and drink adages. Some myths are silly, while others still leave people confused. Nutrition is a constantly evolving science, and the key to a healthy lifestyle lies in eating well and exercising regularly.

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 11. / 83,72 Read more »

The Biggest Food Myths On Social Media That Annoy Nutrition Science ExpertsRohina Katoch Sehra cares about the politics of style and beauty. She writes to amplify the voices of the people, movements and businesses that matter. She lives in New Delhi, India with her husband and dog- son Obi Wan. Reach her at rohina.katochgmail.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 11. / 83,72 Read more »

Brothers with passion for food and drink rebrand Shrewsbury restaurantTwo brothers have created a new dining experience for customers and hope people will take the new Shrewsbury eatery to their hearts.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 11. / 83,72 Read more »

East Kilbride MSP invites local food and drink producers to apply for fundingFunding applications must be made before the November 24 deadline

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 11. / 83,72 Read more »

Brothers with a passion for local food and drink open neighbourhood kitchen and barAfter nine years of running The Olive Tree, brothers Sam and Mike Bevans have now opened Bevans Neighbourhood Kitchen and Bar.

Source: shropshirelive - 🏆 11. / 83,72 Read more »

Engineering talent for the advanced manufacturing of food and drink is needed now more than everToday is National Engineering Day – a celebration of how engineers make a difference and help shape the future. Food probably isn’t the first thing that springs to mind when thinking about the impact of engineers, but engineering is essential to the future of the food and drink manufacturing sector.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 11. / 83,72 Read more »