Debris from International Space Station crashes into Florida home

An object believed to be from the International Space Station (ISS) has fallen from the sky and into someone's home, narrowly missing a resident's son. The cylindrical object, thought to be a chunk of debris from the EP-9 equipment pallet, crashed two floors deep into a house in Florida, US. The EP-9 equipment pallet, about the size of an SUV, is the largest object ever thrown out from the ISS.
Astronomer Jonathan McDowell tracked the reentry of the debris, stating that it occurred on March 8 at 7:29pm UTC over the Gulf of Mexico
