Debrett's Reveals Proper Ways to Conduct Telecommunications

From never double texting to not calling without warning, many Britons have their own rules when it comes to using the phones. But now etiquette experts Debrett's have revealed the proper ways to conduct telecommunications. The 250-year-old institution has ruled there to be a generational divide on polite ways to conduct calls - arguing that older people thinking calling without waning is fine, while younger people think it's gauche.

The authority this week published the 'ten commandments of mobile etiquette', which also warns people off from having loud phone calls in public. 'It is increasingly the norm to text before you call and ask the recipient if they're free to answer your call imminently or arrange a time to speak,' the first rule reads. Etiquette experts Debrett's have revealed the proper ways to conduct telecommunications





