Debate over whether Dave the Diver is an independent game

Arguments about what kind of thing a thing is are one of the leading causes of schisms—don't get a 19th century biologist started on lichen, if you happen to meet the ghost of one—and a rift opened up between gamers this week over one such taxonomic debate: whether or not Dave the Diver is an"independent game."for the year, and Dave the Diver appears in the Best Independent Game category.
Dave the Diver is a brilliant game—we gave it aputting Dave the Diver in the Independent Game s award category, where it sits alongside Cocoon, Viewfinder, Sea of Stars, and Dredge, is that it has qualities associated with independent games, such as 2D pixel art. The word"indie," at least, does already mean"in the style of an independent artist" in other contexts: The Strokes are an"indie rock" band whose last album was released in part by the Sony-owned RCA Records. The argument against putting Dave the Diver in the independent games category is that, well, it literally isn't an independent gam
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: VideoGamerCom | Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »
Source: leedslivenews | Read more »
Source: MetroUK | Read more »
Source: Daily_Record | Read more »
Source: MetroUK | Read more »