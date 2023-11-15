Debate over VAR decision on Scott McTominay's disallowed goal

The three-minute VAR audio for Scott McTominay's disallowed goal against Fulham has sparked plenty of debate online. But after a lengthy VAR check, the goal was later overturned by referee John Brooks as the review identified Harry Maguire being in an offside position. 'Just being in an offside position in itself isn't an offence. It all depends on what you do when you're in that position,' Webb said.

'If you touch the ball as an attacker in an offside position or play the ball then that's an offence of interfering with play. That's factual and when that happens, the referee doesn't need to go to the screen. But you can also commit an offence without touching the ball as an attacker in an offside position. It all depends on what you do in that position and that needs a judgement by the match officials. It depends whether you interfere with an opponent.

