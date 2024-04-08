Debate over potential relocation of Nottingham City Airport

Nottinghamshire Live readers have been engaging in a lively debate over the potential relocation of Nottingham City Airport . One of the airport's directors has revealed that they are considering moving the facility to make way for new homes on the current site. Plans are underway to construct up to 1,600 houses on the land currently occupied by Tollerton Airfield . An initial proposal for 400 houses was submitted for planning permission earlier this year.

The most recent plans, which are being reviewed by Rushcliffe Borough Council, involve demolishing the café and air traffic building at the airport and removing its runway. Get the latest news straight to your phone by joining us on WhatsApp Brian Wells, co-director of Truman Aviation, which operates Nottingham City Airport, has suggested that the airport could be moved to a different location. Chirpy2 asked: "Any mention of schools, doctors, or dentists in the proposals?" Ellie* said: "Exactly, and it's a thriving local airfield and employment area, that's not that far out of the city. And air ambulances, and perhaps people who use drones to find lost pets? Madness for Rushcliffe to give up such a strategically sited little airport for a few hundred houses and a thousand or more extra cars. Lots of house building round the area and sites developed already, leave a useful local amenity alone." CrA1G has an eye on the future: "Drones deliveries and air taxi are coming very soon.

