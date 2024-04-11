Debate over filming workouts in public gyms sparks privacy concerns

A fierce debate is raging online over whether people should be banned from filming their workouts in public gyms amid concerns about fellow gym-goers' right to privacy. On one side of the argument, gym users insist they need to film themselves working out in order to critique their form, however others take issue with bystanders being filmed in the background without their consent or even being asked to make way for those wanting to film in public.
A growing number of UK chains, including PureGym and The Gym Group, have issued rules over customers filming their workouts, in a bid to "respect the privacy" of their clients. "Our gym rules state that people should not take photographs or videos that show other members unless permission is sought," a spokesperson for PureGym, which has more than 370 locations in the UK, told ITV News. "We also ask people in our gyms to not post remarks or imagery to the internet or social media platforms that may identify another person." A spokesperson for The Gym Group - which has 234 locations nationwide - said they have implemented similar rules in order to ensure all members "feel welcome and comfortable in our gyms", adding any filming "must have consent". Meanwhile in Australia, one disgruntled owner has gone a step further and banned the use of tripods and cameras altogether in a bid to stop the flow of content creators into his space
