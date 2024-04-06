Debate over Dundee's match with Motherwell

Dundee 's match with Motherwell may have got the go-ahead but the big debate in Scottish football has now moved on to how it will stand up to a further game in midweek. Rangers are the visitors in a rescheduled match after a waterlogged pitch caused a last-gasp call-off before the international break in March.

The match on Saturday got the go-ahead despite failing an 11am pitch inspection and videos of the pitch have caused widespread consternation, with many criticising referee David Dickenson's call. The pitch looks in a poor state. There are patches of grass rendered discoloured yellow due to the amount of sand laid down while there are multiple images of the ball bouncing dead.The Steelmen felt the pitch was not suitable for elite players and posted a statement saying:"We are deeply concerned for the welfare of all players ahead of this match due to concerns about the pitch."

