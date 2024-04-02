Deaths of Three Britons in IDF Airstrike

Our Middle East correspondent Alistair Bunkall says he suspects the UK government may take some sort of action following the deaths of three Britons in an IDF airstrike.'It was not just a single airstrike, all three vehicles in that convoy spaced three kilometres apart were hit by missiles,' he said.'Clearly the fact that the aircraft, be it a drone or a jet, fired three separate missiles, shows it was the intention to strike this convoy.

'Perhaps they thought there were Hamas fighters in it, who knows? 'That is part of what the investigation will have to establish, but there were no Hamas fighters, it was aid workers, amongst them three Britons, an Australian, and a Polish national as well.'It is the first time that foreign nationals have been killed, and that is why it is significant.'I think we will see an international reaction against Israel asking it to explain itself and possibly consequences, particularly from the British governmen

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SkyNews / 🏆 35. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Middle East latest: Ships loaded with 240 tonnes of aid to leave Gaza - as Israeli PM says 'unintended strike' killed charity workersThe IDF has expressed its 'sincere sorrow' for the deaths of seven aid workers, including three Britons, in a strike it launched on Gaza. A spokesman insisted the IDF was 'committed to international law' after the attack, and vowed to share findings of an investigation.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Three quads stolen in thefts from three properties, police sayPolice have launched an appeal for information

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Three games, three wins - that's the task for Watford WomenChampionship survival for the Hornets now depends on them winning their last three games of the season.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

New England kit slammed by former players as 'wrong on every level'‘Will they change Three Lions to three cats?'

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

New England kit slammed by former players as 'wrong on every level'‘Will they change Three Lions to three cats?'

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

IDF claims 90 gunmen killed and hundreds detained in Gaza al-Shifa hospital raidHamas has condemned the 'bloody massacre' at the key medical facility in Gaza City

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »