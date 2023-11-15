Death row killer claims it's a win as she is put to death

A killer who spent years on death row claimed it was "a win" as she was put to death - after years protesting her innocence. Kimberly McCarthy made the claim as she was killed by lethal injection as punishment for the death of her neighbour, Dorothy Booth. The devout Christian said: "This is not a loss, this is a win. You know where I am going. I am going home to be with Jesus. Keep the faith. I love y'all. Thank you, chaplain.

" The occupational therapist, who was 52 at the time of her 2013 execution, insisted she was not responsible for the death of the retired college professor, 71, The Mirror reports. She was convicted of the 1997 murder but consistently claimed she had been framed. She successfully appealed her conviction in 2002 but was retried and placed back on death row later that year after being convicted for a second time. McCarthy, who was also suspected but never tried of being behind two other murders of elderly Texas women, made dubious history on June 26, 2013, becoming the 500th person to be executed in her state when she was given a lethal injectio

