Death In Paradise's New Spin-Off Series to Feature First Female Lead Detective

Death In Paradise 's brand new spin-off series will feature the franchise's first ever lead female detective the BBC have confirmed. Return to Paradise will be set in sun-soaked Australia and follow DI Mackenzie Clarke, played by Anna Samson, as she attempts solves a whole host of mysterious murders. Following time spent working for London's Metropolitan Police she is accused of tampering with evidence which forces her to return to her hated home down under.

British born Australian actress Anna has previously starred in Home And Away and HBO's Leftovers. She will now follow in the footsteps of the show's former detectives Ben Miller, Kris Marshall, Ardal O'Hanlon and the recently departed Ralf Little. Death In Paradise's brand new spin-off series will feature the franchise's first ever lead female detective the BBC have confirmed - Anna Samson pictured as DI Mackenzie Clarke in Return to Paradise Return to Paradise will be set in sun-soaked Australia and follow the DI Mackenzie Clarke as she attempts solves a whole host of mysterious murders (Actress Anna Salmon pictured) According to the broadcaster the six-part series will have a 'distinct Australian flair' while still paying homage to original series and will debut on BBC1 and iPlayer later this year. This marks the franchise's second spin-off after Kris Marshall's DI Humphrey Goodman left sun-soaked Saint Marie for a new life in Devon in Beyond Paradis

Death In Paradise Spin-Off Series Female Detective Australia Murders BBC

