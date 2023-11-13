Dealing with Facial Imperfections: My Experience and Thoughts

Let’s face it, (pardon the pun), but when many of us look in the mirror, our eyes are immediately drawn to the little imperfections across our faces that we just don’t like, and I’m no different. For as long as I can remember I have been fixated on the deep lines on my forehead, so much so I’ve had a fringe or a side fringe hairstyle in an attempt to cover up one of the areas I am most conscious of.

Even as a child, I remember my parents telling me to ‘stop frowning’, but it was a completely involuntary reaction on my face. I just have an expressive face when I speak and I didn’t even realise I was doing it. But what I did realise, is the deep lines in my forehead, as well as those lovely little ‘crows feet’ style lines at the side of my eyes, that have become much more prominent in recent years and began to annoy me. I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t considered Botox in the past, but I would probably place myself in the ‘unsure’ category, and although I know it doesn’t carry the same taboo as it used to, I was very conscious of what people would think and say

