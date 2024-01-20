Dealing with Debt and Its Impact on Mental Health

Debt in January is something many people worry about as bills start to come through the door from spending for Christmas. For many it's worrying as they try and pay it off and get their finances back on an even keel. For some that task can feel unachievable. If you are struggling with debt you might find it's affecting your mental health and it's very easy to bury your head in the sand and hope the situation goes away. But if you're in that position it's time to reach out for help.

It is exactly the situation this person found themselves in. They asked: I am in a considerable amount of debt and I am being chased by the companies I owe money to, which is having an impact on my mental health. Can you offer any advice on what I can do? Advice Direct Scotland replied: Reaching out for support is a great first step in tackling issues with debt. There are a few signs that may indicate that money or debt has become problematic. This can include paying just the minimum owed for debts, or missing payments completely for our commitments, including instalments to credit cards and loan





