Deaf actors in Northern Ireland perform in first ever deaf acting workshop

Deaf actors from across Northern Ireland had their chance to perform in the Grand Opera House this week as a local charity ran its first ever deaf acting workshop. The Introduction to Acting course was hosted in the Grand Opera House on Thursday past, with 12 actors taking part ranging from early teens to those in their fifties

. Sarah Lyle, Artistic Director at Cre8, told Belfast Live it was ‘magical’ to see how those from the deaf community who participated were able to perform in front of others for the first time. “I can’t stress how important it is that this kind of activity goes on for the d/deaf community in Northern Ireland, it’s not something that regularly or frequently occurs,” Sarah says. “To be able to offer this to this marginalised community is an incredible experience for us as professionals. “To be able to coordinate and collaborate with deaf artists is just amazing, so it’s just completely invaluable and we’re delighted to be able to offer it

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: BELFASTLİVE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BELFASTLİVE: Watch: NI’s first deaf acting workshop makes it to the Grand Opera HouseThe innovative initiative was run by Cre8 Theatre

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »

THESUN: King Charles' Official Residence in Northern IrelandDespite its name, the impressive dwelling isn’t technically a castle but instead is a large Georgian country home. It was built in the 18th century for an Irish noble family, but was purchased by the British government in 1922 and now is the official Irish royal residence. The splendid mansion has played hosts numerous times to the family, including the Queen staying there 25 times, with her last visit being in 2016.

Source: TheSun | Read more »

OBSERVER_OWL: Rivers in parts of Northern Ireland reach record levels after days of heavy rainAreas of counties Down, Antrim and Armagh have been dealing with serious flooding.

Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »

GLASGOW_TİMES: Rivers in parts of Northern Ireland reach record levels after days of heavy rainAreas of counties Down, Antrim and Armagh have been dealing with serious flooding.

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »

BELFASTLİVE: Search for new Miss Northern Ireland begins as 2024 applications openThey will follow in the footsteps of previous winner Kaitlyn Clarke

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »

BELFASTLİVE: Northern Ireland energy firms: How the costs compare as colder weather sets inFind out which supplier offers you the best value

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »