Deaf actors in Northern Ireland perform in first ever deaf acting workshop

Deaf actors from across Northern Ireland had their chance to perform in the Grand Opera House this week as a local charity ran its first ever deaf acting workshop. The Introduction to Acting course was hosted in the Grand Opera House on Thursday past, with 12 actors taking part ranging from early teens to those in their fifties
. Sarah Lyle, Artistic Director at Cre8, told Belfast Live it was ‘magical’ to see how those from the deaf community who participated were able to perform in front of others for the first time. “I can’t stress how important it is that this kind of activity goes on for the d/deaf community in Northern Ireland, it’s not something that regularly or frequently occurs,” Sarah says. “To be able to offer this to this marginalised community is an incredible experience for us as professionals. “To be able to coordinate and collaborate with deaf artists is just amazing, so it’s just completely invaluable and we’re delighted to be able to offer it
United Kingdom Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BelfastLive | Read more »
Source: TheSun | Read more »
Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »
Source: BelfastLive | Read more »
Source: BelfastLive | Read more »