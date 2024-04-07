De Bruyne shines as Manchester City overcome Crystal Palace

Kevin De Bruyne stepped up when Manchester City needed him to pick up three priceless points in their Treble chase. Pep Guardiola admitted after the 4-2 win over Crystal Palace that his side were not at their best as he bemoaned the schedule and certain decisions made during the international break that have left some players unavailable or running on empty.

De Bruyne did not go away with Belgium last month because of a groin injury and played against Arsenal but was left on the bench for the midweek win over Aston Villa. Phil Foden scored a hat-trick that night to highlight his importance to the team, but he was then benched for Palace with De Bruyne given the opportunity to shine in the middle. He came up with two brilliant goals and an assist to help City overcome some rocky moments and stay in the race for the Premier League titl

