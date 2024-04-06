De Bruyne hailed as one of Man City's best

Pep Guardiola heralded Kevin De Bruyne as one of the best players in Manchester City 's history after seeing him score twice and set up another in their 4-2 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday. City were sloppy in the first half and behind to a goal from Jean-Philippe Mateta when De Bruyne stepped up to curl in a beautiful equaliser. After the break he lashed in another and cutback for Erling Haaland to hit the net to help City to an important victory.

His second strike was his 100th for the club in all competitions, while his assist was number 158. 'Ten years in Man City, the numbers, the presence, the consistency has been amazing,' said boss Guardiola in tribute. 'One of the best players in all our history of Man City. 'The first goal is unbelievable, the fourth is unbelievable. The assist for Erling. Really, really goo

Pep Guardiola Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City Crystal Palace Win Performance History

