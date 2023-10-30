Day-to-day painkiller use doesn't lower empathy levels, but misuse might, according to recent survey

By Dr. Priyom Bose, Ph.D.Oct 30 2023Reviewed by Lily Ramsey, LLM Empathy is fundamental in human social behavior, and analgesics are one of the most commonly consumed drugs globally. Research has shown that analgesic intake can reduce compassion in human beings.

Background Paracetamol is one of the most common over-the-counter (OTC) analgesics taken to relieve pain and fever. The high usage warrants a deeper investigation into the broader consequences of its use.

The pharmacokinetics of paracetamol dictate that the psychological effects of paracetamol should be short-lived. This is, however, not the case for opioid consumption, where the impact on socio-cognitive functioning could be long-lasting. headtopics.com

A total of 1,097 responses were received. Participants who provided invalid responses and those who reported using illicit psychoactive drugs were excluded, leading to a final sample of 940 individuals.

Key findings Contrary to previous research, the current study did not observe any significant association between lower empathy or prosocial behavior and the frequency of analgesic intake. This lack of variation could have masked the blunting effect documented by other studies. Another explanation could be the combined analysis approach. Different painkillers have different modes of action, and so this could have led to the hiding of the effects of paracetamol or other painkillers. headtopics.com

This hints towards adverse effects in people who use analgesics for low-pain or non-pain related issues.

