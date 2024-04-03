Davido Takes Legal Action Against False Drug Arrest Story

Nigerian singer-songwriter Davido is taking legal action after an April Fool's article falsely claimed he had been arrested for drug offences. The popular Afrobeats singer received numerous calls after the story went viral, stating that cocaine was found on his private jet.

Davido strongly condemned the fabrication of such serious allegations and emphasized that he has never been arrested for any crime in any country. He has returned to Nigeria after performing in Uganda and Kenya.

SkyNews / 🏆 35. in UK

