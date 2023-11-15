David Price Emerges as British Boxing's Leading Prospect

It was James DeGale who emerged from Beijing 2008 as an Olympic champion, and Frankie Gavin who in the build-up to the Games was considered Team GB’s greatest hope, and yet by London 2012 it was David Price, a bronze medallist in China, who had emerged as British boxing’s leading prospect.

David Haye as British boxing’s leading figure and Booth was establishing himself as one of Britain’s finest trainers; by London 2012, however, Price was being promoted by Frank Maloney and trained by Franny Smith. And convinced by Price’s potential – was one of the many aware of the value of that victory to Price’s reputation and in pursuing a rematch between them as professionals. When in early 2012 Price stopped McDermott inside a round to win the vacant English heavyweight title previously held by Fury

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TALKSPORT »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Madonna Emerges from Paris Ritz with Son David BandaMadonna, 65, has son David Banda, 18, close at hand as she steps out in Paris... after revealing she suffered lung and kidney failure during health crisis with 40% chance she would die

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Great British Bake Off Fans Upset with Judges' DecisionFans of Great British Bake Off express their disappointment with the judges' decision to eliminate Cristy in the quarter final. However, Matty's impressive bakes earn him the Star Baker title and his first Hollywood Handshake. The bakers face challenges involving sausage rolls, chocolate caterpillar cake, and a diverse buffet spread.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

İ NEWSPAPER: Russia's Oil Export Earnings Soar Despite Price CapRussia's oil export earnings have increased, enabling it to buy more weapons for its war. Despite the price cap set by the G7 and EU, Russia has found ways to bypass the policy and continue shipping its oil.

Source: i newspaper | Read more »

İ NEWSPAPER: David Cameron's return to Downing Street raises concerns among grassroots ToriesGrassroots Tories in the party’s “Blue Wall” have hailed the return of David Cameron to Downing Street but admitted they fear it may put seats won under Boris Johnson at risk. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s surprise Cabinet reshuffle saw him appoint the former prime minister as Foreign Secretary and give him a life peerage. Now Lord Cameron, his return is seen as a move to shore up Blue Wall seats being targeted by the Lib Dems at the next election.

Source: i newspaper | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: British man hailed as hero for throwing back grenades during Hamas terror attackAner Shapira, 22, was tragically killed during the Hamas terror attack on Oct. 7. But he has been hailed a hero for his actions in protecting others in a bunker.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

İ NEWSPAPER: David Cameron's Reflection on Political FailureDavid Cameron reflects on the truth about political lives ending in failure and the consequences of calling a referendum without certainty of winning.

Source: i newspaper | Read more »