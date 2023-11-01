David Muir shares rare glimpse of celebratory time at family home

may just be getting into the festive spirit himself with his latest glimpse of life at home, away from the circling newsroom cameras.

The ABC News anchor, 49, took to his Instagram Stories with a sweet peek inside his private life, as nondescript as it may be, quite literally. He posted a close-up photo of a half-empty box of mini cupcakes with meticulous orange frosting and sprinkles, the signature colors of fall (andIt looked like David was enjoying a sweet break from his usual breaking news cycle, as evidenced also by another recent photograph on his social feed.

The anchor was spotted walking his beloved dog, Axel, through the stunning fall foliage, and fans loved the spectacular sight of the leaf-covered grounds around them.simply commented, with one of his followers adding: "David, hope you are getting to relax a bit this weekend after another incredible week in news," and another writing: "Glad you’re getting some quality down time. I’m sure Axel is too. Thank you for what you do. You do it so well but I know you sacrifice for it. headtopics.com

How David Muir's net worth compares best friend' Kelly Ripa's and Mark Consuelos' $160 million fortune Axel turned four years old in early March, with a celebratory post on social media highlighting how much he'd grown in the years since he'd been adopted by David. Check out a glimpse of Axel at home below..."I would think that Axel would be a big part of helping you decompress," Kelly told David at the time, to which he responded: "Coming home to the dog helps put things back in perspective.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: hellomag »

England's David Willey to retire from international cricket at end of World CupDavid Willey has announced he will retire from all forms of international cricket at the end of the ODI World Cup in India. Read more ⮕

England seamer David Willey to retire from international cricket after World CupThe 33-year-old said he “never wanted this day to come”. Read more ⮕

David Willey announces retirement at Cricket World Cup to fuel suspicions of disharmony in England squadEngland bowler calls time on international cricket after being only member of World Cup squad to be overlooked for a central contract Read more ⮕

England seamer David Willey to retire from international cricket after World CupThe 33-year-old said he “never wanted this day to come”. Read more ⮕

Cricket World Cup: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by seven wickets to rekindle World Cup semi-final hopesPakistan beat Bangladesh by seven wickets to rekindle their World Cup semi-final hopes. Read more ⮕

Cricket World Cup: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by seven wickets to rekindle World Cup semi-final hopesPakistan beat Bangladesh by seven wickets to rekindle their World Cup semi-final hopes and eliminate their opponents. Read more ⮕