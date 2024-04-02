David Moyes pledges support for Kalvin Phillips after disappointing loan spell

David Moyes insists West Ham United will continue to 'support' Kalvin Phillips during what has been a dismal period for the former Leeds United man. Phillips angered West Ham fans on Saturday when a video emerged of him appearing to give the middle finger to one supporter, following the Hammers' 4-3 defeat at Newcastle United. The midfielder was on his way to the team bus and received abuse, with one individual labelling him 'useless'.

Phillips came off the bench with his side 3-1 up but almost instantly gave away a penalty, albeit via a controversial decision, before allowing Harvey Barnes to go past him and score the winning goal. The terrible cameo typified what has been a disappointing loan spell at the London Stadium but Moyes believes good can still come of the move. 'Kalvin’s a human being and what he needs is support and people to help him, which is what we’ll do,' Moyes said in reaction to the swearing inciden

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LeedsNews / 🏆 48. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

David Moyes: Bringing on Kalvin Phillips didn't work in 4-3 defeat at NewcastleDavid Moyes said his decision to bring on Kalvin Phillips with West Ham leading 3-1 at Newcastle “did not work” following the 4-3 defeat.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Moyes confident of finding 'Leeds United version' of Kalvin Phillips at West HamThe former Whites midfielder has struggled for form since signing for the Hammers on loan from Manchester City

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Leeds United 'plot' sensational £30m Kalvin Phillips return in bid to end 'nightmare' spellThe midfielder's two years away from Leeds United have not gone to plan.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Kalvin Phillips: West Ham midfielder makes offensive gesture to Hammers fans after Newcastle defeatKalvin Phillips' unhappy loan stint at West Ham hit a new low after he was caught on camera giving the middle finger to fans following the defeat at Newcastle.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Kalvin Phillips makes offensive gesture to West Ham fans after Newcastle lossEngland international Kalvin Phillips endured a day to forget at St James' Park as West Ham United crashed to a 4-3 defeat

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Kalvin Phillips aims furious gesture at West Ham fans as nightmare continuesManchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips looks more lost than ever before as a torrid loan spell at West Ham goes from bad to worse

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »