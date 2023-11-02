David Lammy is living on another planet over Israeli bombing of camp

A man, sitting on debris, reacts as Palestinians conduct a search and rescue operation after the second bombardment of the Israeli army in the last 24 hours at Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza CityA Harvard-educated barrister, you were bold and outspoken in your assault on Brexiters – “likening cheerleaders of the cause in the European Research Group to Nazis”, according to the Financial Times.

In 2021, you revealed your dad “struggled with alcoholism and homelessness for periods of his life” – prompting you to campaign on both issues throughout two decades as Labour MP for Tottenham. But it’s also meant looking pointedly the other way ever since, as civilians in Gaza are bombarded, killed, injured and maimed. One child dies every 15 minutes.

The vast majority of British people cannot thole the nightly parade of terrified, wide-eyed children; demented, hysterical parents carrying limp, tiny, bodies and shell-shocked stoic, interviewees like the pregnant woman preparing to give birth in a bombed-out Gaza hospital. headtopics.com

The views of these pro-ceasefire Jewish communities should be heeded and respected too – not least because they chime with most of Britain. Meanwhile as George Kerevan reported earlier this week, Muslim opinion is swinging heavily against Labour and Lammy is a prime focus for those feelings of impotent rage. It must feel very uncomfortable.

David Lammy: Israeli strike on refugee camp 'can be legally justified'
SHADOW foreign secretary David Lammy has said that Israel's airstrike on a refugee camp in Gaza "can be legally justified".

David Lammy: Labour figure slammed for refugee camp bombing comments
SHADOW foreign secretary David Lammy has been slammed after he told the BBC that an Israeli airstrike on a refugee site "can be legally…"

