David Healy warns Linfield squad about game management

David Healy has warned his Linfield squad about their game management as he knows they cannot afford any slip ups with five games to go in the race for the Gibson Cup . The Blues picked up the win from their tough trip to Carrick Rangers in midweek to remain two points behind leaders Larne . But they had a late sweat at Taylors Avenue after Curtis Allen 's 82nd minute goal brought the score back to 3-2.

Linfield held on to claim the points, but Healy revealed he spoke with his players about their game management afterwards as he does not want it to prove costly in the run-in. "It was a bit frustrating as like we did in the recent games against Glentoran, Portadown and Institute we gave up a soft goal," he said

