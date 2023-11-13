David Cameron Returns to Government as Foreign Secretary

David Cameron has made a dramatic return to Government as Foreign Secretary in a reshuffle triggered by Rishi Sunak’s decision to sack Suella Braverman from the Home Office. Mr Cleverly takes on the job of Home Secretary after Mr Sunak ended Mrs Braverman’s controversial tenure in the job. Sacking one of the leading figures on the Tory right could pose difficulties for the Prime Minister as he seeks to get his party united behind him and ready for a general election, expected next year.

The appointment of Lord Cameron was a massive shock in Westminster, not just because of the return of a former prime minister to government – the first since Alec Douglas-Home – but also because of his views on China. During the Cameron administration there was a “golden era” of UK-China co-operation, something Mr Sunak described as “naive” last year following growing tensions with Beijing. Lord Cameron had also been critical of Mr Sunak’s decision to scrap the northern leg of HS2, while the Prime Minister used his Tory conference speech to distance himself from the legacy of his predecessor

