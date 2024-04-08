David Cameron Calls on US Politicians to Support Ukraine

David Cameron will urge American politicians to support Ukraine and provide additional aid to help it counter Russia and protect the security of the West . He will emphasize that the UK and other European powers have increased their funding to Ukraine 's government and are boosting defense spending to reduce dependence on the US.

The Foreign Secretary will meet with key figures in Congress to discuss the importance of US support for Kyiv in countering Vladimir Putin's aggression.

David Cameron US Politicians Ukraine Russia West Aid Support Defense Spending Vladimir Putin Aggression

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

David Cameron Urges US Politicians to Approve Aid Package for UkraineBritish Foreign Secretary David Cameron is travelling to the US to warn politicians against delaying an aid package to Ukraine. He will urge the US to follow the UK and EU in providing support to Ukraine in its war against Russian invaders.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

David Cameron Set For Crunch Ukraine Aid Meeting With Top US RepublicanNed Simons is politics news editor for HuffPost UK based in London. He can be reached by email at ned.simonshuffpost.com or on Twitter nedsimons.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »

'Stop holding up aid to Ukraine', David Cameron to warn US politicians on Washington DC tripDavid Cameron is travelling to the US to warn politicians against delaying an aid package to Ukraine.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

David Cameron urges Israel to restore water supply to GazaForeign Secretary David Cameron has called on Israel to restore the water supply to Gaza and allow in fuel supplies needed for water pumping and desalination. He stated that Israel has the power to do so and should turn the taps back on.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Violent thug forced woman to have group sex and left another scarred for lifeAlexander Cameron Paterson, who is known as Cameron, attacked two women between 2003 and 2016.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

﻿David Cameron on collision course with IDS over ‘softer stance’ on ChinaThe Foreign Secretary is facing questions from his predecessor as Tory leader over a leaked document that appeared to show the UK had secretly softened its stance on Chinese businesses

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »