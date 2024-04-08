David Cameron Calls on US Politicians to Support Ukraine

David Cameron will urge American politicians to support Ukraine and provide additional aid to help it counter Russia and protect the security of the West . He will emphasize that the UK and other European powers have increased their funding to Ukraine 's government and are boosting defense spending to reduce dependence on the US.
The Foreign Secretary will meet with key figures in Congress to discuss the importance of US support for Kyiv in countering Vladimir Putin's aggression.
David Cameron urges Israel to restore water supply to GazaForeign Secretary David Cameron has called on Israel to restore the water supply to Gaza and allow in fuel supplies needed for water pumping and desalination. He stated that Israel has the power to do so and should turn the taps back on.
