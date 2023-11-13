David Cameron Appointed Foreign Secretary Amid Lobbying Scandal

Former prime minister David Cameron, who was at the heart of a lobbying scandal in 2020, has been appointed as Foreign Secretary and will be made a peer. Cameron was employed by Greensill Capital after his time as prime minister. Greensill Capital is a firm that specializes in supply-chain finance, settling business bills immediately in exchange for a fee. Cameron attempted to persuade ministers in 2020 to allow Greensill to join a scheme called the Corporate Covid Financing Facility (CCFF).

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: HUFFPOSTUK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWS: David Cameron's Greensill connection risks haunting ex-PM's return to governmentSky's Ian King writes that the fallout from the Greensill affair is far from over and will be seen by Labour as a whipping stick for Mr Cameron's back.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE: David Cameron returns to government as Foreign Secretary as Suella Braverman is...CABINET RESHUFFLE LIVEBLOG: Follow MailOnline's live coverage here as Suella Braverman is sacked and former PM David Cameron makes an extraordinary return to Government.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: David Cameron appointed Foreign Secretary in shock reshuffle moveIt is the first time a former PM has been brought back into government in a lesser role since the 1970s

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE: David Cameron returns to government as Foreign Secretary as Suella Braverman is...CABINET RESHUFFLE LIVEBLOG: Follow MailOnline's live coverage here as Suella Braverman is sacked and former PM David Cameron makes an extraordinary return to Government.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

LBC: David Cameron made Foreign Secretary in shock move amid Rishi Sunak's cabinet reshuffle David Cameron has been made Foreign Secretary in a shock move as part of Rishi Sunak's Cabinet reshuffle.

Source: LBC | Read more »

SKYNEWS: David Cameron appointed foreign secretary and made baron in shock cabinet reshuffle move David Cameron has been appointed as foreign secretary in a cabinet reshuffle.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »