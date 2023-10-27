David Beckham sent '6-word text that sparked affair' with Rebecca Loos

Rebecca Loos had her say over her alleged former lover David Beckham’s new Netflix documentary and said she was angry about his failure to “take responsibility”.

When the affair claims were made - back in 2004 - Rebecca was in the spotlight with her allegations that she said took place while he was playing for Real Madrid and wife Victoria and their two sons - Brooklyn and Romeo - were back home in the UK.

The series may not mention Rebecca by name but it includes a scene where Victoria says her husband’s move to Spain "was the hardest period because it felt like the world was against us". A raft of bombshells came from Rebecca’s interview on October 22, as writes the Mirror, which include: headtopics.com

"He is indirectly suggesting that I’m the one who has made Victoria suffer ... he’s the one that’s caused the suffering. He could have simply said that this was a tough time and I don't want to talk about it."Lunches with flirting on the side Rebecca met David when she was working for global management company SFX. She’d previously met him in the office and then they both ended up in Madrid.

Rebecca then revealed Becks had a “soft spot” for her around this time and would secretly try to hold her hand while they drove through Madrid. Beckham's 6-word text that sparked 'affair' Rebecca became so close to the family that she was even asked by Victoria’s own PA to deal directly with her for their house hunting. But she claims she soon got a text from David himself, as she revealed: "When I said I'd been given instructions not talk to him about things, he said: 'We don't have to tell anyone'." headtopics.com

