David and Victoria Beckham ‘have opened a can of worms’ with Rebecca Loos

Notoriously private David and Victoria Beckham won plenty of praise from fans after being so open about their relationship in their recent Netflix docuseries Beckham.
Last week, Rebecca made headlines once again as she furiously hit out at the star after watching him address the rumours. She accused him of “portraying himself as the victim” and making her “look like a liar”.
“Rebecca won’t go away quietly. She wants to have her say,” our source said. “She feels David was playing the victim too much and she feels she deserves to tell her version of events. Allegations of an affair first emerged shortly after Rebecca, 46, began working as David’s personal assistant in 2003 when he transferred from Manchester United to Real Madrid. headtopics.com
While they don’t name Rebecca or confirm the cheating allegations were true in the documentary, David said that seeing Victoria hurt was “incredibly difficult”. He admitted they had to “fight for their family” and they felt like they were “drowning”.
In response, Rebecca, who now lives in Norway with her husband Sven Christjar Skaiaa and their two children, hit back, “He can say whatever he likes of course and I understand he has an image to preserve, but he is portraying himself as the victim and he’s making me look like a liar, like I’ve made up these stories. He is indirectly suggesting that I’m the one who has made Victoria suffer.” headtopics.com
Just days after Rebecca spoke out, David, 48, and Victoria, 49, made their first public appearance as they headed for dinner in Miami with their son Brooklyn, 24, his wife Nicola, 28, and some friends.
“When the alleged affair first came to light, Victoria did the same thing – she was seen smiling and laughing in pictures. They like to appear as a tight-knit family and it’s how they keep Brand Beckham going. But underneath, naturally, Victoria won’t be happy.” headtopics.com
