HEAD TOPICS

Daventry: Car crashes into tree killing young man

 / Source: BBCNorthampton

Police say it is unknown why the blue Nissan Micra car left the road on Thursday.

Source

BBCNorthampton

BBC News, NorthamptonshireThe collision took place in Daventry, Northamptonshire, shortly before 09:50 BST at the junction of Western Avenue and Western Close.

A blue Nissan Micra left the road, for unknown reasons, and the man died at the scene, according to Northamptonshire Police.

Read more:
BBCNorthampton »

Oxford: Six children injured in car crash during police pursuitFive men are held in connection with the crash which left the children in hospital. Read more ⮕

Boy, 8, car surfing as his teen sister drove falls off car and diesEnashia Futrell, 18, has been arrested and charged in her 8-year-old brother's death from a car surfing fall. Read more ⮕

Boy, 8, car surfing as his teen sister drove falls off car and diesEnashia Futrell, 18, has been arrested and charged in her 8-year-old brother's death from a car surfing fall. Read more ⮕

Former Wiltshire PCSO Nick Turnbull barred from policing by misconduct panelNick Turnbull had earlier admitted driving a police car while under the influence of alcohol. Read more ⮕

Bianca Williams: 'I get anxious whenever I see a police car'Athlete Bianca Williams says her family's ordeal with the Met Police has left her 'on edge'. Read more ⮕

Two police officers hurt after their vehicle struck by car in Co TyroneOne of the officers required hospital treatment following the incident. Read more ⮕