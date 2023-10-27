Daventry: Car crashes into tree killing young man

BBC News, NorthamptonshireThe collision took place in Daventry, Northamptonshire, shortly before 09:50 BST at the junction of Western Avenue and Western Close.

A blue Nissan Micra left the road, for unknown reasons, and the man died at the scene, according to Northamptonshire Police.

